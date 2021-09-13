Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0547 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $27,170.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

