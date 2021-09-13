YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $682,785.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00742417 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

