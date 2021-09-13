YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.86

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 74029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $5,649,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

