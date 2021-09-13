YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $344,220.62 and $85,167.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00077750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00173753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.83 or 1.00123439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.37 or 0.07228939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,197,827 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

