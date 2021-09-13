Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.