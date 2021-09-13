Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

CASA opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

