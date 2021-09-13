Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 296,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

