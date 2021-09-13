Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. 4,184,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,466. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

