Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. Crown has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

