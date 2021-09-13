Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $220.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $227.58 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 125.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 38,848 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.