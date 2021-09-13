Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.