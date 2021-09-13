Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

