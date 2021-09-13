Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $175.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $144.16 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

