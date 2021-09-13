Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.