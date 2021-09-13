Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post $3.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

