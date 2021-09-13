Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $956.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

