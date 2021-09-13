Zacks: Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.10. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.17 on Monday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,878 shares of company stock worth $1,730,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.