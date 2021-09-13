Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

