Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 19,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,767. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.