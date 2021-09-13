Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManTech International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 108,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 106.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT opened at $76.93 on Monday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

