Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

