Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MBOT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. 25,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,978. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

