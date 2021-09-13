Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.