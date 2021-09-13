Zacks: Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

