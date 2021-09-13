Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

