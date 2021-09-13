Zacks: Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,326. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.