Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $47.78. 13,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,529. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

