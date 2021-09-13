Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The Western Union also posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

