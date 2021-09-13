Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 180,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

