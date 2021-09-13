Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 180,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.