Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

