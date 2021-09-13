Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DDD opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

