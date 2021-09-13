Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $91.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $315.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSM opened at $10.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

