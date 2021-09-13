Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,215,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 887,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

