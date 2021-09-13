Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.29 million to $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

DCPH opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

