Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to announce $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.91 million to $39.77 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

HUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUT opened at $9.77 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

