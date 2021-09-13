Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.73 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

