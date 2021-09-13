Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

MTB opened at $135.76 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $149.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

