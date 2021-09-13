Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NVGS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

