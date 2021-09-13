Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.50. 250,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $162.86.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

