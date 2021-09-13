Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

