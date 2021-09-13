Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $269.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $985.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

