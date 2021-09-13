Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,080%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:RRC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

