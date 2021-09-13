Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,080%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
NYSE:RRC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
