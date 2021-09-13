Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

