Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce sales of $25.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $108.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $112.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.50 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

