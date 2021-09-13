Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce sales of $999.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

