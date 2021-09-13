Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

