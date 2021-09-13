Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. CalAmp posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

