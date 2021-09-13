Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

