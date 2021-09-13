Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $91.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

