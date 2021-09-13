Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

